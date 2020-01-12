AAI request people living around Chennai Airport to not burn waste in 'Bhogi'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an advisory requesting the people staying in the proximity of Chennai Airport to not burn waste materials which create thick smoke during 'Bhogi' celebrations.

Bhogi celebration is the customary bonfire preceding Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu.

"In 2018, the airfield was covered with thick smoke emanating from the bonfire reducing visibility at Chennai Airport which in turn lead to diversions/cancellations/ delays of flights, much to the inconvenience of passengers. Nearly 73 departures and 45 arrivals were affected," read the AAI advisory.



"However, during 2019 Bhogi, through intense sensitisation among public and communities around Chennai Airport, we could minimise the effect of the bonfire, leading to fewer disruptions in air traffic," it added.

"This time around, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any flight disruptions, we sincerely request public staying in the proximity of airport not to burn waste materials which create thick smoke during 'Bhogi'," read the advisory (ANI)

