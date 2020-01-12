AAI warns public against scamsters earning money by showing fake vacancies

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday urged people not to fall in the trap of anti-social elements who are minting money by "printing fake recruitment advertisements and by showing vacancies on some unknown websites."

The AAI further advised people that notifications of vacancies in the organization are only given through the official website and employment newspapers only.



"Some anti-social elements are printing fake recruitment advertisements in the name of AAI and are posting vacancies on some unknown websites and collecting money. AAI requests (the public) that notifications of all vacancies in the organisation are shared on the website (aai.aero) or in employment newspapers only," a tweet by AAI, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. (ANI)

