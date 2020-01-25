AAP, BJP spar over 'cut off Assam' video from Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The BJP and the AAP on Saturday sparred over a video clip in which an organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protests, identified as Sharjeel Imam, is heard giving a call for cutting off Assam from the rest of India.

While the BJP termed the speech made by Sharjeel Imam as "disturbing" and "seditious", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the former to arrest Imam within 24 hours to prove that it was not allegedly hand in glove with the man.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed BJP for not taking any action in the matter and gave it an ultimatum to arrest the accused within 24 hours, else "it can be thought that he is giving such statements as part of your plan"."A person is talking about cutting off Assam from the rest of India, and the BJP is doing press conferences instead of arresting him or taking some action. I give BJP 24 hours to arrest and jail the accused or then it can be thought that he is giving such statements as part of your plan," Sisodia told reporters here."Arrest him or tell the country that you are unable to arrest such a person who talks about dividing the country. Tell the country that you were unsuccessful in arresting him," Sisodia added.Earlier in the day, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra had addressed a press conference over the contentious video clip and alleged that "some kind of conspiracy" against the country was "brewing" in Shaheen Bagh."We now have evidence for some kind of conspiracy brewing in Shaheen Bagh to finish off India's independence. They are calling for cutting off the entire Northeast region from India. This type of speeches are disturbing and seditious," Patra said at a press conference in New Delhi.Minister of State for the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh condemned the statement by the Shaheen Bagh organiser and termed it a "petty politics"."These type of statements both enrage and sadden us. These people are unhappy with the peace and prosperity in the Northeast and now want to break the country for their petty politics. Their plans will never succeed. The youth of the Northeast are very aspirational and understanding," he said.Singh, however, refused to comment on the statements issued by AAP in this regard by saying, "There is no need to get into what AAP says or claims. Delhi's voters will show what they think of these people," he said.Meanwhile, Vivek Garg, a BJP leader, advocate and RTI activist, has filed a complaint to register an FIR against Sharjeel Imam.Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also hit out at Sharjeel Imam saying that the state government will register a case against him for his statement. (ANI)