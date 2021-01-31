AAP alleges BJP behind 'doctored' Kejriwal video

In a press conference at his party office, Sisodia slammed the BJP, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility has been hit due to the three farm laws and now BJP leaders have started using Kejriwal to justify their views on the farm laws.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the 'doctored' video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia said, "Because of farmers' protest against the draconian farm laws, PM Modi's credibility has been dented and now they are reliant on Kejriwal's credibility to justify their thoughts through a morphed video on social media."

He said that Kejriwal is being shown praising Modi which is not the case. He said, "The video is not authentic. The video has been edited by them and doctored in a fashion which suits them. Kejriwal's words have been twisted."

"PM Modi knows that people would only trust the words of Arvind Kejriwal and hence they have put out a doctored video," he said. "We are talking to our legal experts to take action against BJP," Sisodia said.

In the video, Kejriwal is seen speaking about the farm laws. The AAP leader has also posted the original video along with the one posted by Delhi BJP's Twitter handle.

