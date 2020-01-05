AAP alleges Delhi Police denying entry to ambulances into JNU campus

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police was denying entry to the ambulances into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

"Update from Delhi Govt Health Department: Ambulances are being denied entry into JNU campus. Police is denying entry. We hope Delhi Police will not stop ambulances from giving medical aid to injured students," tweeted AAP.

"Delhi Govt officials are constantly in touch with the ambulance staff and medical team who are trying to provide medical help to injured students," the party said in another tweeted.Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock over the violence and said he has urged L-G Anil Baijal to direct the police to restore order on the campus."I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" he tweeted."Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal said in another tweet.The situation inside the JNU campus is normal, said the Delhi Police, which entered the varsity to restore peace.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Devender Arya said: "The situation inside the campus is normal. The extensive flag march was conducted by the police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points.""At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight took place between two groups of students in which few students were injured and the property was damaged. JNU Administration requested the police to enter the university to restore peace," said Arya. (ANI)