AAP attack BJP for its failure to reduce height of landfills

The AAP slammed the the three civic bodies in Delhi which are governed by the BJP for not reducing the height of three main landfills in the city -- at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) With an eye on the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which recently won four out of five seats in the bypolls, on Tuesday attackied the Baratiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of waste management.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who is in-charge for the civic elections, said during a press conference that despite ruling in all three civic bodies for the last 15 years, the BJP has failed to implement the waste management system, instead it turned the city into a pile of garbage.

Pathak told the press that the MCD has submitted a report to the Delhi government regarding building a treatment plant, claiming that it would make the city free of garbage by 2022.

"In its proposal submitted to the government, the MCD claims that a new treatment plant will eliminate further littering of the landfill sites and the height of the garbage dump will not increase. The BJP-ruled MCD makes tall claims that it has reduced waste at the landfill sites, but its own reports seem to state otherwise, thereby proving its claims to be false," Pathak said.

Pathak claimed that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation generates around 2,800 metric tonnes of waste daily, of which 1,300 metric tonnes are treated. Similarly, out of 3,600 metric tonnes garbage generated daily in South Delhi, 1,600 metric tonnes are being treated while the rest is dumped at the landfill sites.

In North Delhi, the civic body generates around 4,000 metric tonnes of waste per day, but it treats only 2,000 metric tonnes and the remaining untreated garbage is left behind at the landfill sites, Pathak said.

