AAP behind attack on Congress lawmakers: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said the attack on a state Congress MP and an MLA at the Singhu border was not the handiwork of peacefully protesting farmers but of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, whose only agenda was to weaken the farmers' fight by creating trouble at the behest of the BJP.

The farmers had been protesting peacefully at the Delhi border for two months without resorting to any such acts, he pointed out, adding that AAP workers present near the Kisan Sansad had attacked and manhandled Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and MLA Kulbir Singh Zira.

"AAP is camping there," he said, asserting that "no one but AAP is responsible for the attack. Farmers are not responsible".

They (AAP) should understand, however, that this country is thriving on 'lokshahi' (democracy) and not 'dhakashahi' (push and shove), said the Chief Minister, speaking with mediapersons on the sidelines of various events in Patiala city.

Intelligence reports indicate that AAP workers had intermingled with farmers and assaulted the Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said later, adding that the AAP's desperate attempts to undermine him and his government in Punjab were becoming more and more brazen by the day.

After their efforts to spread false propaganda and lies about the Congress government in Punjab had failed to mislead the farmers, they had resorted to violence against Bittu and Zira, he said.

The farmers had no reason to assault the Punjab Congress leaders, Amarinder Singh said, adding that "such tactics would not help AAP drive a wedge between his government and the farmers, which they have been trying to do for months now at the bidding of Arvind Kejriwal, who is clearly dancing to the BJP leadership's tune".

Meanwhile, in response to a question during his media interaction, the Chief Minister said he was hopeful that the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday would be peaceful.

The farmer leaders and Kisan Unions fighting the black farm laws understand the gravity of the situation and will not do anything to damage their own efforts, he added.

Asked about the source of funding to the farmers' agitation, Amarinder Singh said he did not know anything about funding from Pakistan.

Funds are coming to the farmers and their villages from their supporters and well-wishers, and those connected with farming, from within and outside India, he added.

--IANS

vg/ash