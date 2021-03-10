AAP, BJP spar over price hike of diesel, petrol in Delhi

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, on Wednesday said if the Delhi government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT), petrol and diesel prices in Delhi will come down by nearly Rs 20-Rs 30 per litre.

Bidhuri criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its decision to hike excise taxes during the Covid-19 pandemic, and at the same time claiming to be concerned about the people of Delhi.

Bidhuri's statement came during a debate on the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

"Soon after the AAP came to power for a second term in Delhi, the VAT on diesel and petrol was increased by 12 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, which has now been further hiked. The Delhi government has increased the VAT on diesel and petrol by 30 per cent each. This is the reason diesel and petrol prices are high in Delhi," said Bidhuri.

During the debate in the Assembly, MLAs from both the AAP and the BJP held each other responsible for the increasing diesel and petrol prices.

Defending the AAP government over this issue, Minister Satyendar Jain said, "If the Central government brings diesel and petrol under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) slab, prices will come down. But BJP won't do it."

--IANS

pd/khz/bg