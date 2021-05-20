AAP claims Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covishield vaccines for 18-44 age group

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine left for the 18-44 age group, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena on Thursday.



She added that more than 150 vaccination sites will be shut from tomorrow due to the vaccine shortage.

"As far as the 18-44 age group is concerned, till now the total vaccination stock we got is 8,17,690, out of which 7,49,100 have been used till Wednesday evening. So as of today morning, we have 68,590 doses," Atishi said.

"If we look that on an average for the 18-44 age group we are using 50,000 doses, that is why, stock of even less than a day of Covishield will be left today after vaccination. Our Covaxin's stock for the age group of 18-44 has been finished for the last one week; Covishield's stock is also available for less than a day," she added.

Also, the national capital has only two days' stock of Covaxin and nine days' stock of Covishield left for the 45 plus age group.

The AAP MLA said that Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for the 45 plus age group on Thursday.

"Today, as of when we are recording the bulletin, 50,000 Covishield doses for this age category i.e. for the 45 plus age category are on their way; so by this evening, these doses will reach and will be available from tomorrow onwards. So as of now, for 45 plus age group, health care workers, and frontline workers, two days' worth of stock of Covaxin is available, and 9 days' stock of Covishield is available. So for nine days, the vaccination for 45 plus can continue," Atishi said.

She said the youth has been affected in large numbers in the second COVID wave and that's why it is important that Delhi gets its vaccination stock at the earliest. (ANI)