AAP complete 6 years in power in Delhi, Kejriwal lauds govt's efforts

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "A year ago people gave me the chance to serve the people of Delhi again. Despite it being a difficult year, Delhi government could successfully tackle Covid-19. We also made efforts to reduce Delhi's air pollution. We spoke to farmers and requested them to stop stubble burning and introduced new technology to find a solution. We are working 24x7 for making the lives of people easier and will continue working."

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday completed six years in power in Delhi. On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded his government's efforts in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, providing free ration for poor families during lockdown, etc.

The AAP Chief said government-run schools in Delhi have witnessed tremendous changes that help in shaping the future of poor children. "Our government schools children are receiving 98 per cent marks in Board exams. It could happen because of a vision and relentless efforts of the team that the AAP government had promised to fulfil."

In the last six years, the AAP-led Delhi government had made several promises of which many were fulfilled, many are under process and many policies are yet to be rolled out. Among those, providing free water and free electricity up to 200 units for each family, doorstep delivery, etc. gained more attention.

The AAP government's performance in the transport sector has been lacklustre as it failed to provide last mile connectivity to the people of Delhi. Last mile connectivity was one of the key poll promises by AAP. The Delhi government has recently ordered the procurement of more Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

The AAP government claimed to have taken steps to tackle air pollution in the city in the past six years. However, the people of Delhi may not agree with the state government's claims as they have witnessed increasing air pollution in the city with every passing year.

Atul Goel, United Residents Joint Action (URJA) President, the apex Resident Welfare Association in Delhi, said, "Delhi's air pollution has been a serious challenge and the Delhi government could not do much to reduce air pollution. Delhi's air pollution is correlated with its economy. AAP had promised to reduce air pollution by 60 per cent in three years but it has increased instead. We can not claim success when the fact is that we failed to tackle local pollutant sources."

