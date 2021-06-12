AAP crying foul in face of imminent wipeout: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, June 12 (IANS) Ridiculing Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia's atrocious allegation of a political conspiracy of the Centre and the Punjab government in the matter of school education ranking, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday termed it as a clear case of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crying foul in the face of its imminent wipeout from Punjab in the 2022 Assembly polls.

In a hard-hitting reaction to Sisodia's allegation of a "secret pact" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him (Amarinder Singh), the Chief Minister said the AAP leadership was so obsessed with electoral politics that it saw poll conspiracies even in something as basic as school education.

The fact was that AAP, which had failed to make a dent in Punjab's political arena over the past over four years, beginning with its poor performance in the 2017 elections, could see the rout which it was facing in 2022, he added.

"Come to Punjab and I will show you around our schools," said Amarinder Singh to Sisodia, adding that the revamp of the state's schools was an exercise undertaken by his government as a top priority, and the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 released by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently reflected the success of those efforts.

"If you are really interested in improving the education system of Delhi, maybe you should do a 'jugalbandi' with me, and I will teach you how to manage things better," the Chief Minister said, in a derisive response to Sisodia's charge of 'jugalbandi' between Modi and him (Amarinder Singh).

From a ranking of 22 on the earlier index that was in place when he took over as Chief Minister, to Number 1 on the PGI scale, Punjab's school education has undergone a massive transformation, said Amarinder Singh.

"Your political dialogues cannot undermine this success," he said, terming Sisodia's comments as an obvious case of "sour grapes" since NCR Delhi had scored a poor sixth ranking in the list.

Expressing shock at the AAP leader's shameful attempt to give a political colour to the excellent outcomes of the hard work and commitment of thousands of school teachers, administrators, education officials, etc, Amarinder Singh said it was evident that Arvind Kejriwal's party was used to seeing everything from the telescope of politics.

Little wonder then that Delhi continued to be deprived of even basic amenities like education, health, safe drinking water even after six years of Kejriwal rule, he quipped.

Punjab has topped all the states and UTs by securing 929 marks out of 1,000 in the 70 parameters laid down by the Union government in the PGI ranking.

Punjab got cent per cent points (150/150) in the domain of infrastructure and facilities, which included availability of classrooms, labs, toilets, drinking water and libraries.

Punjab has also performed very well in equity (228/230) and access (79/80) domains, comprising inclusion of children from weaker sections in the mainstream, appliances to the special children, enrolment ratio, retention rate, transmission rate and availability of schools.

--IANS

vg/sdr/