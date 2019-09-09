AAP dares BJP to follow Delhi power tariffs

At a public meeting, AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai said the electricity was available 24X7 to residents of Delhi.

Before the AAP, the Congress was in the government for 15 years and the BJP for five years before that but neither of them showed any seriousness about the increasing power bill.

"In Delhi, up to 200 units have been free since August. Not only this, there is also a 50 per cent rebate on bills for 200-400 units," Rai said.

"Two of our neighbours, Haryana and UP, are ruled by the BJP. The condition of electricity, water and school in those states is not hidden from anyone. The UP government recently increased power tariffs 12 per cent," Rai said.