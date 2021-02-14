AAP flays Punjab poll violence, booth capturing

In a statement here, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said democracy was "assassinated by the Congress" as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh failed to deliver the promises.

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) Punjab's opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned booth capturing, violence and attacks on its workers, allegedly by Congress activists, in the elections to the urban local bodies, including eight high-stake municipal corporations.

Cheema said that the AAP had earlier expressed apprehension of violence and booth capturing and demanded deployment of paramilitary forces.

"Our demand was not taken seriously. The AAP volunteers were attacked by Congress goons at many places," he added.

He said a party volunteer was shot at in Patti town in Tarn Taran district and a volunteer was illegally detained by the police.

"The Congress has deprived the people of their right to vote with the help of government machinery. The Congress-backed officers who are working as Congress workers today would be dealt with on the formation of the AAP government in 2022," Cheema added.

