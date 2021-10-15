AAP Goa accuses Mapusa Municipality of destroying city's trees, demolishing heritage buildings

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Goa unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday slammed the BJP-led Mapusa Municipality for "ruthless actions" towards iconic trees of Mapusa and alleged that the iconic trees are directly being cut instead of being transplanted or trimmed.



According to a statement issued by the Goa unit of AAP, state party convener Rahul Mhambre accused the municipality of demolishing the old heritage building instead of preserving them.

Mhambre stated, "Sometime back Mapusa Municipality demolished an old heritage building next to old Municipality building, instead of restoring it. It is extremely shameful that while towns and cities are preserving their heritage, Mapusa Municipality has decided to shed away their past heritage by cutting old trees and demolishing old buildings."

The party further slammed the BJP and the Mapusa Municipality saying that the potholes are a daily problem and accused the municipality of not caring about the Tar River.

"The City of Mapusa has been suffering under the BJP MLA and the Mapusa Municipality. Potholes are now a daily problem. The Mapusa Tar river is lying in a terrible state with no one caring about it and Sewerage processing plants lie unfinished," said the release. (ANI)

