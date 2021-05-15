AAP govt dismantled Covid Centre arranged by our MP: BJP

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday criticized the AAP Government for ordering to dismantle Covid Care Centre arranged by its Lok Sabha member from North East Delhi. The BJP said that MP Manoj Tiwari had arranged over 800 Covid beds in his constituency when the second wave was peaking but were dismantled out of vendetta politics by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sharing government order dated April 18, which stated setting up of additional beds as extension to Covid Hospital, BJP National in-charge of Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya tweeted, "Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi had arranged for 808 Covid beds across his constituency, linked to a dedicated hospital, at a time when second wave was peaking. But they were dismantled on the orders of the Delhi government out of vendetta. Kejriwal must explain why."

The order by District Magistrate, North East Delhi, said, "As per the direction of Government of NCT of Delhi, this office has identified the following facilities for setting up additional beds as extension to Covid Hospital in order to create additional bedded capacity for Covid patients."

The order further stated, "There is no Covid Hospital in District North East. However, keeping in view the growing number of Covid patients in the district, it is imperative to have Covid Hospital linkage on an urgent basis. It is therefore intended to link the identified facilities with your hospital."

The order linked Le Diamond Banquet (100 bed), Yamuna Vihar and Dr Sampurnanand Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (320 beds), Yamuna Vihar to Raiiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Two other facilities -- Government Girls Senior Secondary School (168 beds), Yamuna Vihar and Government Boys Senior Secondary School (220 beds), Shastri Park are linked to GTB Hospital, Tiwari said, "This is shameless act by the Kejriwal government by dismantling 808 beds facilities created in four centres of my constituency that too in the peak of the second wave of pandemic. As a public representative fulfilling my duty to save lives, I was in regular touch with the district administration to arrange over 800 beds in my constituency."

"But as an act of political vendetta to make people of North East Delhi suffer, the Kejriwal Government intensely ordered dismantling of Covid Care facilities. I request Chief Minister Kejriwal to leave politics aside for the time being and work together for the well being of people," Tiwari said.

--IANS

ssb/skp/