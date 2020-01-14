AAP govt failed to spend 46% education budget: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) With the Delhi Assembly polls less than a month away, the Congress accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of ruining the education sector and not spending 46 per cent of the education budget.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Tuesday, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and former Delhi Education Minister Aravinder Singh Lovely also released a post-mortem report on the Arvind Kejriwal government's education sector.

"It was shocking and a matter of grave concern that 46 per cent of the Delhi's education budget remained unspent, though Kejriwal has been claiming that his government's education model was the best," Chopra said.

On claims of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also the Education Minister, the Congress leader said, "If the Delhi government education model was applied in other states, students there too will start leaving government schools in hordes." Chopra said the Kejriwal government "spent" more funds on advertisements than improving the government schools' standards. "In the past four years, over 100,000 children have left Delhi government schools due to falling standards," he said. By dividing the students into two groups, the Kejriwal government had done injustice and created complex among children, he said. Lovely said, "The AAP government instead of improving the education standards helped contractors by white washing classrooms made during the Congress regime, to make it look new." Voted to power, the Congress would order a probe into the corruption, he said. On education during the 15 years of the Congress rule, Lovely said when the party came to power, the education budget was raised from Rs 866 crore to Rs 5,912 crore. "They said in the last five years, the Kejriwal government's education budget went up to Rs 26,577 crore. But of this, only Rs 12,243.06 crore was spent," Lovely said. "The Kejriwal government's achievements were confined to newspaper advertisements, aimed at misleading the people," he alleged. The number of economically weaker section (EWS) students has come down from 25,000 to 19,879 in last few years, he added. aks/pcj