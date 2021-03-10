AAP govt followed 10 principles of Lord Rama for last 6 years: Kejriwal (Ld)

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has been ruling in Delhi for the last six years said the party has led the government in the concept of Ram Rajya. AAP national head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this statement while addressing the post budget session of Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.

While addressing the Assembly for over 35 minutes, Kejriwal highlighted the developments, beneficial schemes for people implemented and he connected all achievements under his government with Ram Rajya.

The Chief Minister said, "All of us worship Lord Rama. I worship Lord Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Rama. Hence I am a devotee of both Lord Rama and Hanuman. During Lord Rama's rule, it is believed that people did not have to face tough challenges to access basic needs of life. This cannot be paralleled by us humans. However, even if we draw inspiration from this model of Ram Rajya, we would be successful in life. Hence, we have been constantly striving to establish this model of Ram Rajya in Delhi for the past 6 years."

Kejriwal tried to justify his claim by adding that his government has been working on 10 principles inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya, including food, electricity, water, education, health, employment, houses, respect for women and the elderly.

He said, "No one should go to sleep hungry - whether there is a pandemic or not. For this, the government adopted numerous measures and formulated various policies. During the pandemic, 1 crore people were provided with dry ration, 10 lakh people were given access to cooked meals twice a day. Now, the doorstep delivery of ration seeks to further this view."

He told the Assembly that under AAP's rule the city has witnessed revolutionary changes. The government schools are producing 98% results and are being equipped with marvellous buildings and swimming pools due to which the students of these schools are now at par with those studying in private schools.

Kejriwal also attacked both the BJP and the Congress accusing both of keeping the education system of the country in a dismal state deliberately for over 70 years. "I take full responsibility in stating that both these parties (Congress and BJP) have conspired to keep the education system of our country in a dismal state. They deliberately kept the people of our country, poor and the students, illiterate as they believed that if these children remain illiterate, they would not be able to gain access to jobs."

The Chief Minister concluded his speech stating that the last one year was tough. However, with support from the Central government the Delhi government managed to control the situation.

--IANS

pd/bg