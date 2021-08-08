AAP govt improved condition of night shelters in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government has improved the condition of night shelters in the national Capital.



Addressing the media he said that Aam Aadmai Party (AAP) government has paid attention to the maintenance of night shelters ever since it came to power.

"Before we came to power, the court used to scold the Delhi government for the arrangement in night shelters. After our government came, we paid attention to the rain shelter from the beginning. It has been done so well in 6 to 7 years that now if someone comes to see it, then at least they will say that someone did well for the poor," said Kejriwal.

He also announced that the Delhi government in association with Akshaya Patra Foundation will provide free meals, twice a day, to the people residing in night shelters across the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Homeless people live in the night shelters of Delhi. They are the poorest. Nobody pays attention to them. In association with Akshaya Patra Foundation, we will provide nutritious food to all these people absolutely free of cost, twice a day. Will not let anyone go to bed hungry in Delhi."

He later started the food distraction programme by feeding people living in night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan. (ANI)

