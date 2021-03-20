AAP govt won't give a name to doorstep ration delivery scheme: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A day after the Centre raised objections on Delhi government's flagship scheme of doorstep delivery of ration saying the word 'Mukhyamantri' can't be used in the name of a programme to distribute food grains under the National Food Security Act, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he won't take credit for this scheme.

Addressing a digital press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will follow all instructions issued by the Centre regarding the scheme. "I do not want to take credit for this scheme but I would request the Centre to allow the Delhi government to run this scheme as it is a need for the people of Delhi. I will accept all directions of the Centre in this particular scheme. The Delhi government will not give any name for this scheme," the Chief Minister said.

Before addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials working on the doorstep delivery scheme. He further said the day before yesterday, his office received a letter from the Centre and was apprised that the doorstep ration scheme cannot be run, giving certain reasons. "We discussed the issue with officials and have decided that we will not give any name to this scheme," he added.

Kejriwal further stated that the state government was ready to launch this scheme on March 25 in two residential colonies as an experiment. However, the objection raised by the Centre disappointed him. "We are working on this scheme for last three-four years knowing how the ration mafia are carrying out scams. These ration mafia are strong and they will try to create hurdles. But I will request the Centre to allow the Delhi government to run this scheme. The AAP government will not take any credit on this scheme. You take the credit but allow me to work. I hope the the Centre will reconsider our request and the scheme will be allowed to run," he added.

The Chief Minister had announced the scheme under the 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' (MMGGRY) under the Targeted Public Distribution System of the National Food Security Act, 2013. The MMGGRY involves delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorstep.

