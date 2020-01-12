AAP leader Sanjay Singh writes to CBI demanding probe into 2014 DDA Housing Scheme

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), demanding a probe into the 2014 housing scheme of DDA as the allotment of flats were delayed to 2018 and prices of houses had inflated three times than the initially proposed price.

In his letter, Singh mentioned that under the scheme DDA had announced that 772 flats at Shivaji Marg and Karampura would be allotted to the members of SC/ST/OBC /handicapped/war widows and Economically Weaker Section of the society, having an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.Singh has alleged that the draw for the allotment of the flats was held in 2014 while allotment letters were issued in 2018, and the amount that DDA demanded was three times more than the initially proposed price."In May 2019, DDA issued a fresh allotment letter reducing the cost marginally after the allottees requested to Vice Chairman of DDA to interfere in the matter," Singh wrote in the letter.Singh has mentioned in his letter "What was the need to announce the scheme of EWS flats when there was no completion/occupation certificate available in 2014?""DDA arbitrarily increased the cost of the flats," he further added.(ANI)