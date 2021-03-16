AAP ministers, including Kejriwal, to protest at Jantar Mantar against Govt of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with AAP MPs, MLAs and councillors, will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Speaking to ANI, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said: "The central government once again is trying to weaken the elected government of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar over the Bill. The chief minister, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs and councillors of the party will participate in the protest."

"People of Delhi are worried about why the central government is doing this. After the COVID-19 period, the Delhi government has made a plan to implement many schemes including 'Deshbakhti' curriculum and the 'Deshbhakti' schemes," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament's premises against the Bill.

Kejriwal, on Monday, had also hit out at the Centre regarding the Bill and tweeted: "After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in Lok Sabha today. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move."

"The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgment which said that files will not be sent to LG. The elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of the decision to the LG," added Kejriwal.

The Bill was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

"In order to give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, a Bill, namely, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks, inter alia, to clarify the expression 'Government', which in the context of legislations to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions," reads the excerpt of the Bill. (ANI)

