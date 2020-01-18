AAP MLA Adarsh Shashtri joins Congress ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Adarsh Shastri on Saturday joined Congress in presence of PC Chacko and Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra in the national capital.



Adarsh Shastri was an AAP MLA from Dwarka.

The AAP's Atishi Marlena filed her nomination today from Kalkaji seat. So far, 73 nominations have been filed by the candidates. The nomination process for the coming Delhi Assembly elections started on January 14.

The Delhi Assembly election is slated to be held on February 8 as announced by the ECI on January 6. The result will be announced on February 11.

The last date of filing nomination is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 24. (ANI)

