AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi gets bail in 2013 rioting case

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Aam Adami Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and two others were granted bail by a trial court on the surety of Rs 25,000 each on Friday in connection with a rioting case in 2013.

Tiwari was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against him.

The NBW was issued against the MLA and two other accused after they repeatedly missed the court hearings.



Tiwari is facing criminal proceedings for allegedly assaulting MCD inspector Ravinder Kumar Gupta when he was carrying out some cleaning work in Model Town area on September 5, 2013.

In his complaint to police, Gupta said that the legislator arrived at the spot with his supporters, tried to obstruct the cleaning work and abused and thrashed him when he objected.

A case was registered against Tripathi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. (ANI)

