AAP MLA invites disgruntled Cong MLAs to form govt in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): AAP MLA Aman Arora on Friday invited 40 disgruntled Congress MLAs to come with his party's MLAs to form a government in Punjab, displacing the incumbent Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"Four Congress MLAs from Captain Amarinder Singh's hometown, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Hardial Singh Kamboj, Nirmal Singh Shutrana and Rajinder Singh had alleged corruption charges against the government and said there is 'mafia raj' in the state. They also said that they had the support of 40 MLAs. I, therefore, invited them by saying that the 19 MLAs of AAP and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sidelined by Amarinder Singh since long, to form a new government in the state," Arora said at a press conference here.



The AAP MLA added that he was holding talks with many Congress MLAs in order to form a government in the state.

"We are in talks with many Congress MLAs regarding this. We want to develop Punjab like Arvind Kejriwalji has developed Delhi, I am hopeful that development will happen in here too," Arora said.

According to reports in the media, earlier in the week, Congress MLA Nirmal Singh had alleged that the development works in his constituency had come to a standstill due to its neglect by the state government. (ANI)

