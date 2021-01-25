AAP MLA sends defamation notice to Delhi BJP leaders

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal on Monday sent a defamation notice to Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for levelling "baseless" allegations of bribe against him in relation to Jal Board tanker matter.



Jarwal termed the allegations against him as "baseless with the malicious intention".

The notice stated that the Delhi wing of BJP through the press release dated January 24 alleged, "MLA Prakash Jarwal was caught taking bribe in tanker scam of Rs 60 lakh from more than 20 tanker owners".

Jarwal's lawyer Mohd Irshad through notice said, "The imaginary allegation levelled against my client and his party by you (Delhi BJP leaders), are false, smack of evil design and criminally defamatory in nature and have harmed his reputation."

It also stated that a "malicious campaign" was mounted by Delhi BJP leaders in order to tarnish the reputation of Jarwal, "without verifying the facts on the ground, therefore, causing defamation to my client by publishing the baseless press release."

The notice said that Jarwal, being the elected MLA and "respectable member of the society" was getting numerous number of responses from the people of his constituency, members of his party and other members of the society enquiring against the "malicious and baseless allegation" made by BJP leaders in the said press release.

Jarwal through this notice sought to the withdrawal of the statement and an "unconditional and unambiguous apology". (ANI)

