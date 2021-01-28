AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's jail term in assault case suspended

On January 23, the court had sentenced Bharti to two years of imprisonment, a day after convicting him in the case. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the leader.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) A Delhi sessions court on Thursday suspended a magistrate court's order convicting and sentencing Aam Aadmi legislator MLA Somnath Bharti to jail in connection with an assault case of AIIMS security guards.

He then moved the court challenging both his conviction and sentencing order in the sessions court.

"The application filed by the convict is allowed and conviction order...suspended during the pendency of this appeal, subject to the appellant furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said. The matter will now be taken up on February 15.

On September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at AIIMS here with a JCB operator.

The magistrate had earlier noted that key witnesses specifically stated that Bharti was leading the mob, which broke the fence at the boundary wall of the AIIMS with the JCB machine as well as manually.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint of Chief Security Officer, AIIMS.

--IANS

aka/vd