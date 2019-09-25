AAP MLAs asked to identify dark spots for street-light plan

Addressing MLAs and councillors at his residence, Kejriwal asked them to secure a consent letter from homeowners for installation of lights. He also asked them to expedite the process to help light installation begin on November 1.

MLAs assured Kejriwal they would identify all the dark spots within few weeks and the councillors said they would prepare the list of dark spots and submit that to MLAs.

Kejriwal said the CCTV and the street-light schemes would help tackle crime against women.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana', 2.1 lakh streetlights are to be installed at a cost of Rs 100 crore across the city to light up dark spots from November 1.