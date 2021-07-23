AAP moves Delhi HC, challenges Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) notification

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved the Delhi High Court challenging Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) notification transferring of its case from one department to other.



The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Commissioner of Income Tax and others on AAP's petition and listed the matter for July 29.

The AAP has challenged Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) notification transferring the case of the petitioner from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Civic Center, Minto Road, to Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle, NCC DIT(S), Jhandewala Extension.

"By way of the present petition the Petitioner is challenging the illegal, arbitrary, unreasoned and discriminatory action of the Respondent No.1 (Commissioner of Income Tax Exemption) in transferring the case of the Petitioner from the Respondent No. 2 (Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax [Exemp.] Civic Center, Minto Road) to Respondent No. 3 (Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle, NCC DIT[S], Jhandewala Extn) in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 127of the Income Tax Act, 1961," the petition said.

The petitioner has sought an appropriate direction for quashing that impugned order dated February 2, 2021, to transfer the jurisdiction of the petitioner's case from one department to other.

The petitioner said that the Impugned Order is passed without compliance and adherence to various notifications and circulars under Faceless Assessment Scheme 2019 and is also in grave

violation of powers under Section 127 of the IT Act. (ANI)