AAP MP writes to Haryana CM seeking release of rights activist Nodeep Kaur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday wrote a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding the immediate release of detained labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur.



"I demand that she should be released immediately and member of our party should be allowed to meet her in prison," he said.

"Kaur, who had been agitating for the rights of her fellow factory workers was detained by the Haryana Police and had been kept in custody at Karnal Jail for the last one month. Information about her well-being was not being communicated properly," he said in the letter.

When he along with the Deputy Leader of Opposition of Punjab Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke and Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing Co-President Anmol Gagan Mann visited Karnal jail to meet Nodeep Kaur, they were informed that due to COVID-19 they would not be allowed to enter the prison premises.

AAP MP posed questions to the Haryana government, "I would like to ask you as to why people are being prevented from meeting Nodeep Kaur? Is the government trying to hide something from the people? Does the government want to keep the information about her well-being hidden? Or are there some other reasons?"

Earlier, the Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, appealed to the National Women Commission (NCW) that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.

She said, the allegations of outraging the modesty of Nodeep Kaur in police custody as per her family members and not even granting bail after four weeks, is a horrifying moment for the entire womanhood. (ANI)

