AAP opposes MCD proposal to increase Councillors' fund

At a time when all three civic agencies -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), are debating their annual budgets and new proposals, the AAP has been opposing many of their proposals.

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) With the bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi nearing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sharpened its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, running the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The BJP-ruled three civic agencies in the capital have proposed to increase the development funds of Municipal Councillors from 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore or above.

The AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak at a press conference on Saturday said, "BJP ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi for last 15 years and made them financially corrupt. Two out of three civic bodies of Delhi are in such a state that they can not pay monthly wages of employees. After Delhi Government released Rs 1,095 crore to provide salaries and other dues of employees and sanitation staff, BJP-ruled MCDs have proposed to increase Councillors funds from Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore and above."

The SDMC in it's house meeting on Friday passed a proposal to increase Municipal Councillors' development funds for the next financial year.

Narender Chawala, Leader of House (SDMC), speaking to IANS said, "We have passed this proposal under the provision of MCD. Civic authorities have power to increase Councillors' development fund up to Rs 2 crore. Also, if we have planned for spending then we have also proposed new sources of revenue."

