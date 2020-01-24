AAP's 5 year rule dragged Delhi back on path of progress, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of not fulfilling the promises made during the last five years of the AAP government's tenure in Delhi.

"In Delhi, on one hand, there is the AAP government which made tall promises, and ruled Delhi for five years but dragged it back on the path of progress," Shah said addressing a public meeting in Karawal Nagar here.He alleged that the Kejriwal government had fallen short on multiple promises, ranging from schools to cleaning of Yamuna."Kejriwal ji does not remember his old promises. Ask him, whenever he comes, about the new schools which were to be constructed...More than 700 schools do not have principals today, and many of them do not have science department. There is overall a shortage of close to 19,000 teachers," Shah claimed."Kejriwal had also said that more than 15 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed, were they installed at all places? He had said that 5,000 buses for DTC will be purchased, but only 300 were brought and then the news was released in media," he said.Shah also alleged that the Delhi government had not been successful in cleaning the Yamuna river."He had also said that he will clean the Yamuna river. Leave aside cleaning the Yamuna, he even turned the water, which is being supplied in the houses in Delhi, dirty," Shah said.The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory winning 67 of 70 seats. (ANI)