AAP says people of Punjab want development like Delhi

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (IANS) Responding to the survey conducted by ABP-C-Voter with a focus on Punjab's 2022 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said the people of Punjab were upset over the non-fulfilment of promises made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during 2017 elections and would give a befitting reply in 2022 by forming the AAP government in the state.

The party states, "Impressed by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the welfare of the people, people of Punjab want to form AAP government in order to develop the state as has been done by AAP in Delhi."

In a statement here, AAP state co-incharge Raghav Chadha said the contemporary political leaders of Punjab have left no stone unturned to shatter the mission and vision of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the betterment of the nation and the state.

As a part of well-planned conspiracy, while the leaders filled their coffers, the youth of Punjab got addicted to drugs.

Criticizing the Congress government, Chadha said the Amarinder government had not fulfilled any of its promises in the last four years.

He said before the elections Amarinder Singh had taken an oath and said that drug addiction would be eradicated in four weeks but he has categorically backtracked from his statement.

Besides, the Chief Minister had said after the formation of the Congress government in Punjab all sorts of mafia will be wiped out, employment will be provided to every household, electricity prices will be reduced and drugs will be eradicated, none of the promises that were made have been fulfilled.

On the contrary, Amarinder Singh did not come out of his farmhouse at Siswan for last four and a half years and continue to run his government from there.

Chadha said the youth of Punjab is unemployed and desperate and parents are sending their children abroad by mortgaging their homes and lands as there is no employment opportunity in the state.

Politicians are concentrating in flourishing their own businesses instead of focusing on welfare of the state. They have changed the definition of politics by making it a family affair.

"This time the people of Punjab have made up their minds that once and for all they have to work together to make Punjab prosperous," Chadha said.

