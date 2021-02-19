AAP starts door-to-door campaign for MCD bypolls

AAP in-charge of MCD bypolls Durgesh Pathak said: "We are prepared for MCD bypolls but also moving forward step by step strategically. Party volunteers and leaders have started padyatras in five wards every day."

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Ahead of the bypolls to five wards in the Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCD) on February 28, the city's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued its attack on the BJP-ruled civic bodies, while starting a door-to-door campaign in these areas on Friday.

Pathak said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is monitoring the election preparations, and is holding regular meetings.

Atishi Marlena, a member of AAP's political affairs committee and MLA from Kalkaji, joined party leaders and workers during a door-to-door campaign in Trilokpuri, one of the five municipal wards where bypolls are to be held.

"In the last 15 years, the BJP has done rampant corruption in the MCD. We will focus on eliminating corruption from the civic bodies if we come in power. AAP believes that development is the most important thing. We will focus on the development of poor and backward class people because we believe that development of the poor is the only way to develop the country," she said.

