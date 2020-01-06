AAP to benefit from outer Delhi, but fence-sitters may be crucial

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) If the Delhi Assembly elections are to be held today, outer Delhi may hold key for the Aam Aadmi Party where from it is slated to win a bumper 26 seats, according to the IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to benefit from seats like Burari, Nangloi, Peeragarhi where his party's appeal is still intact.

But interestingly, there's a 17.5 per cent vote share in outer Delhi that is still undecided. If the BJP, which is projected to have a vote share of 24.6 per cent here, work on this segment in the coming one month, things can improve for the saffron party in outer Delhi.

Similarly, there's a 15.2 per cent chunk of undecided votes in Central Delhi area and 14.8 per cent fence sitters in the trans-Yamuna area. While no amount of work in the next one month can brighten the Congress' star in these areas as they already are in below 6 per cent of the vote share in both areas, but a targeted attempt by BJP in the coming one month can definitely help it better its final tally on February 11. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is all set sweep back to power in the February 8 Delhi Assembly election, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker. The first leg of the poll survey was held in the first week of January and the sample size was 13, 706. abn/vd