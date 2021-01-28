AAP to contest Assembly polls in six states, announces Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the National Council meeting of the party on Thursday said that his party has decided to contest Assembly polls in six states -Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat- in the coming two years.



Kejriwal announced AAP's future electoral plans while addressing the National Council meeting of the party in Delhi.

During the meeting, Kejriwal also expressed grief about the violence that erupted during farmers' tractor rally on January 26. "Yesterday's incident was very unfortunate. Any political party or person involved in that should be strictly punished," he said.

Kejriwal also said that yesterday's violence cannot undermine and stop the ongoing farmers' agitation. "We all will have to support the cause of farmers peacefully," he said.

He also urged people to leave their party flags at home while going to participate in the protest. (ANI)

