AAP to emerge as single-largest party in Punjab

The survey revealed that the vote share and number of seats of AAP will increase in Punjab in comparison to the previous state polls held in 2017.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will emerge as the single-largest party in Punjab in the Assembly polls scheduled next year, as per the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1.

As per the survey, AAP will emerge as the single-largest party with 55 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by ruling Congress (42 seats) and Shiromani Akali Dal (20 seats).

The survey further revealed that the BJP, which is contesting the state polls alone after SAD broke its alliance with the NDA over the three Central farm laws, will fail to open its account.

AAP's tally will increase from 20 in the last polls to 55 in 2021, while its vote share will go up from 23.7 per cent in 2017 to 35.1 per cent next year. The AAP is projected to win 51 to 57 seats, the survey said.

Both vote share and the number of seats of the ruling Congress will decrease in Punjab, the survey said.

Congress' vote share will decrease from 38.5 per cent in 2017 to 28.8 per cent in 2021. The ruling party's seats will decrease by 35 from 77 in the last Assembly polls to 42 in 2021. Congress is projected to win 38 to 46 seats, the survey found.

The number of seats for SAD will marginally increase despite decrease in vote share, the survey said.

SAD will witness 3.4 per cent decrease in vote share from 25.2 per cent in the last polls to 21.8 per cent in 2021. However, its seats will increase from 15 last time to 20 in 2021. It is projected to win 16 to 24 seats in the Punjab Assembly, the survey said.

The BJP, which is facing farmers' ire in the state, will not be able to open its account in the Punjab Assembly after winning three seats last time, the survey said.

The saffron party's vote share though will increase from 5.4 per cent in 2017 to 7.3 per cent in 2021, the survey said.

Over 13,000 people from all the 117 Assembly segments in Punjab participated in the survey conducted in the last four weeks.

--IANS

ssb/arm