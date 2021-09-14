AAP to launch 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya today

The party, which has declared its intention to contest all seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022 on its own, said that the Ayodhya leg of its campaign would be a challenge to the BJP on its divisive politics, since the Tricolour symbolises unity in the face of communalism.

Ayodhya, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh will kick-start their fourth 'Tiranga Yatra] in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The party is also expected to release its first list of about 100 candidates by the end of this month, having already finalised several names.

Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh had reached Ayodhya on Monday, a day ahead of the yatra. They offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple and met a number of saints and seers.

Sisodia said that the Tiranga Yatra will aim to bring in a new politics of development and honesty in Uttar Pradesh.

The two AAP leaders will lead the Tiranga Yatra from the 18th century mausoleum of Nawab Shuja Ud Daulah and end at Gandhi Park in the city.

The AAP has already held Tiranga Yatras in Lucknow, Agra and Noida and plans to take out more yatras across other cities ahead of the elections.

The BJP, meanwhile, took a dig at the AAP leaders' affinity for Ayodhya.

"There are leaders who earlier spoke against the Ram temple and they are now seeking refuge in the Lord," said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

