AAP to protest at Jantar Mantar

"AAP will hold a massive protest against (the) BJP's anti-Constitution move of trying to curtail the powers of Delhi's elected govt by amending the GNCTD Act," the party said in a tweet.

New Delhi, March 16 ( IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced that it will protest against the Centre's move to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2021, at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Senior AAP MLA and chief spokesperson Saurav Bharadwaj told IANS that the party will oppose the Centre's unconditional and undemocratic move to derail the elected government of the national capital.

"We will protest in and outside Parliament against this Bill. AAP will expose the BJP's hidden agenda to rule in Delhi by giving more power to the Lieutenant-Governor. If the Centre succeeds in its plan, the Delhi government will have to wait for the L-G's approval on every development issue and the elected Government will run on mercy his office for public service," he added.

On Monday, the Centre tabled the new Bill in the Lok Sabha, which is an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and also seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the L-G in Delhi.

The Bill gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.

Sooner after the Centre's move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siosida accused the BJP-led Centrre of an attempt to run the Delhi government from the back door, giving more power the L-G.

