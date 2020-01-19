AAP to release 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' on Sunday

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party will release 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' on Sunday as part of the assembly elections campaign.

The card, to be released by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, will be different from the party's manifesto.

According to party sources, the card will have those points the party will do in the next five years after being re-elected.

"Kejriwal, through the card, will commit to works to be done in the next 5 years," sources said.

The chief minister will list the major promises for the people of Delhi in the card.

The party said the 'Guarantee Card' is a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfil promises made. "Around January 26, we will also present our manifesto. So this is being done in a two pronged manner - a Guarantee Card followed by a detailed manifesto. The Guarantee Card will also be taken to the people through a door to door campaign," AAP leader Gopal Rai said. The sources said it is likely to include points on women safety and water supply. The cleaning of Yamuna and improvement on transport sector will also be there, sources said. The party will take the card to about 35 lakh houses in the city. nks/skp/