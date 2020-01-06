AAP will fight elections on work done: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his AAP will fight the upcoming Assembly polls on the basis of the work it has done in its tenure.

"This election will be based on the work done," he tweeted in Hindi, soon after the Election Commission announced that elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and votes counted on February 11.

The Aam Aadmi Party is confident that it will be re-elected for the work it has done in the city in the last five years.

Cabinet minister and party's Delhi chief Gopal Rai also echoed Kejriwal's statement and said the party will contest the elections based on its work. AAP has swept the 2015 Assembly polls by bagging 67 seats, while the BJP got the remaining three. nks/vd