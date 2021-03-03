AAP wins 4 MCD seats but loses to Cong in Muslim bastion

The Congress is upbeat about the emphatic victory since AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan, himself a former MLA, had to face a heavy defeat.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) After the MCD bypoll results on five seats that were declared on Wednesday, the AAP has gained on four seats out of the the five. But on one of the seats, perceived to be dominated by the minority, they have lost resoundingly in the Chauhan Bangar area to the Congress.

Zubair Ahamad, who defeated the AAP candidate, said that people gave him overwhelming support and he polled 16500 votes out of the total 22,000. "The humiliation of the BJP and AAP was so complete that I got all the 61 and 6 votes in two of the polling booths, indicating that even the polling agents of both these parties had voted for me."

Exclaimed Matin Chaudhary, whose son Zubair Ahamad won the seat ,"We raised the issues of the Delhi riots, CAA, NRC and Markaz during the elections as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has not favoured the minority on any such issue and has done only lip service."

Chaudhary, himself a five-time term MLA from Seelampur said voters in the area have realised the real face of the AAP.

The Congress is elated since party's overall vote share rose from 6 per cent in the last Assembly elections to 22 per cent in the MCD bypolls. This is due to the hard work put in by the Congress workers, and people's earnest desire to see party back in power, said a Congress leader.

Chaudhary Anil Kumar, State President of Congress said when people of Delhi faced untold misery and uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic the party's support to the farmers' agitation had turned the tide in its favour.

He further said that the BJP's humiliation was a befitting reply to the arrogance of the Modi Government at the Centre.

--IANS

miz/ash