AAP won't be deterred by ED notices: Raghav Chadha

"Have a look at the timings of these notices. It came at a time when AAP is gearing up for upcoming assembly elections in the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa," said Chadha while briefing media outside the ED office.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday over a notice sent to the party's national secretary Pankaj Gupta, said that BJP will not be able to deter Kejriwal's cadre into submission via summons and notices.

Calling the notice a "love letter", the MLA further said that it is only because of AAP's politics of sincere work that BJP is scared of.

"When AAP challenged BJP in its own 'gadh' (territory) Surat in Gujarat, it had to change its chief minister. Before that they had to change their chief ministers twice in Uttarakhand. We are confident of AAP coming to power in Punjab and Goa as it has possible only because of our hard work," he added.

Since the time AAP has formed government in Delhi, we have received a summon or notice every assessment year. How many of BJP party leaders ever been treated the same way, he asked.

On September 13, the Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Aam Aadmi Party national secretary Pankaj Gupta in a money laundering case related to the former Punjab AAP leader.

"Gupta has been asked to join the probe next week," said a senior officer with Enforcement Directorate adding that he has been summoned in a money laundering case in which Punjab former AAP MLA and Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira is being probed, who too is being investigated in a money laundering case.

The ED has also taken cognizance of two separate cases relating to drug trafficking and fake passport registered against Khaira.

