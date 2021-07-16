AAP's Bhagwant Mann urges political parties to raise farmers' issues in upcoming Parliament session

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party chief, Bhagwant Mann on Friday appealed to all political parties to raise issues concerning the interests of farmers in the upcoming Parliament session.



In an open letter to all political parties, Mann wrote, "As we all know that the farmers in Punjab and all over the country had been struggling against the black farm laws imposed by the Centre for the last one year; but still the Central Government had not listened to the legitimate demands of the farmers and had not shown any seriousness. During this struggle, we have lost about 200 of our farmer comrades and now is the time for the Union Government to take a firm decision and repeal these black laws as demanded by the farmers."

As the president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab and Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha as well as the son of a farmer, Mann urged all to unite on the issue of the farmers.

As the monsoon session of Parliament is starting from July 19, he said: "During this time, I have personally asked a number of questions regarding the farmers' bills, which I will put in the Lok Sabha with the permission of the Speaker. I also request all of you to raise your voice against these black farm bills by staying inside Parliament, avoiding boycott or a walkout in view of the appeal made by the farmers during this session. Farmers are the backbone of our country and it is our responsibility as well as our religion to convey their voice to the rulers."

Further, Mann urged all parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party to rise above politics and take this issue seriously.

"I also assure the farmer leaders that as a representative of the people, I will meet MPs from different parties to raise the voice of the farmers", he said.

This letter comes just months before the Punjab Assembly elections wherein Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party are the key contenders in the picture.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

