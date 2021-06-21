AAP's Punjab CM face will be from Sikh community, says Kejriwal

The announcement was made by AAP's national convenor and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited Chandigarh on Monday. "I assure you that if AAP gets majority in Punjab Assembly elections, the chief minister would be from the Sikh community," Kejriwal said.

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that the party will contest assembly elections on all seats in Punjab and a person from Sikh community would be the chief ministerial candidate, if the party comes to power.

However, Kejriwal did not specify the name of the chief minister's face in Punjab.

Meanwhile, former Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap joined the AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar.

Welcoming Kunwar Vijay Pratap into AAP, Kejriwal said, Pratap has been serving the people of Punjab and he is a popular face in the state. "He is not from a political background. He wants to serve the people of Punjab and hence he has decided to join AAP," Kejriwal added.

Highlighting the freebies policies (electricity and water etc) and other developments being carried out by the Kejriwal government in Delhi for the last several years, AAP's convenor said the people of Punjab need change now.

"People of Punjab are fed up with both parties ruling here for the last 70 years and they want change now. They have taken the AAP as the best alternative in the state. I would appeal to the people of Punjab to support AAP in the next Assembly elections and you would find developments like Delhi. You have given multiple chances to the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal but they did nothing except corruption. Give a chance to AAP and you will find a change in Punjab within five years," Kejriwal added.

