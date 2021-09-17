AAP's Raghav Chaddha calls Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday called Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu "the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" after the former cricketer criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws.



Speaking to reporters, Chaddha said nobody takes Sidhu seriously.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is considered to be the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He was recently reprimanded and scolded by the Congress High command for his non-stop attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As a result of which Navjot Singh Sidhu today began ranting against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

"We just have to wait for a day and Navjot Singh Sidhu will resume his diatribes against Captain Amarinder Singh once again. Sidhu's vision who is an unguided missile," added the AAP national spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu, who shared a video on his official Twitter handle today, tweeted, "Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced - Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on @AamAadmiParty @AAPPunjab."

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year at borders of the national capital against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.



Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

