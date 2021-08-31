AAP's Sanjay Singh asks workers to prepare for Tiranga Yatras in all UP constituencies

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Before the next Tiranga Yatra to be taken out from Noida on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh called a meeting of party workers and office-bearers from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.



During this meeting, the leader, who is also the party in charge in Uttar Pradesh, instructed all the party workers and office-bearers to start preparations for the elections in all the 403 seats of the state. He also instructed everyone to prepare for holding Tiranga Yatra in all the constituencies.

Sanjay Singh also directed the party workers to send a message to the public that the Aam Aadmi Party is working for true nationalism. Sanjay Singh also mentioned the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi in the areas of education, health, electricity, water and women's safety during the meeting.

AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' kicked off in the state from August 14 in Lucknow. Later, another yatra was taken out from Agra on August 29, which also witnessed participation from the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia will be present in the yatra to be taken out from Noida on Wednesday. Another such yatra is proposed for September 14 in Ayodhya.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due to be held next year. (ANI)

