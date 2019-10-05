Aarey Colony protest: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi 'forcibly detained' by Mumbai police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who was among those detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday claimed that she was "forcibly evicted" from the Aarey Colony protest site by the police who she said has also blocked entry points to the area.

Chaturvedi tweeted on her account today: "On my way to #aarey and main entry points to the site have been blocked by Mumbai Police! #SaveAarey."

"I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn't even breaking the law! The cops in the car won't even tell me where I am being taken ... this is insane," she said in another tweet.The Shiv Sena leader l Chaturvedi made an attempt to enter the restricted area just hours after police imposed Section 144 of CrPC near the metro construction site of Aarey Colony.Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader has also condemned the Mumbai Metro, for treating Mumbaikars like "criminals"."A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover. The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more," Aditya tweeted.A protest was held at night near the Aarey Colony just hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing the felling of trees.The Bombay High Court had on Friday, dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest.Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees. (ANI)