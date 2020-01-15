AASU members wave the black flags at CM' convoy in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) here on Wednesday have shown black flags to the convoy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

They were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Cheif Minister visited Chauba in Dibrugarh on the occasion of Bihu festival.



The workers of AASU shouted slogans 'go back' and waved black flags.

To avoid any untoward incident, the police deployed there tried to stop the members who waved black flags at CM.

Earlier in the day, people in Guwahati marked the day by setting their papers on a bonfire.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)