Abducted CRPF commando released by Naxals

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, the commando from the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, who was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them, police sources said.



Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed his happiness over the release of commando and said it was a huge relief for his family as well as the entire Jammu region.

"A huge relief for the family as well as the entire Jammu region. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," the minister said in a tweet. Singh is an MP from Udhampur.

Twenty-two security personnel lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

