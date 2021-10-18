Abducted Delhi girl recovered from Haryana's Mahendragarh

According to the official, after an FIR was registered against an unidentified suspect, the police constituted a team to nab the accused. After two months investigation, it received information that the suspect has shifted to Haryana along with the victim and started working as a labourer.

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A minor girl, kidnapped from the national capital in June, was traced by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to Haryana's Mahendragarh district, an official said on Monday.

A police team then conducted a raid at Mahendragarh's Narnaul, recovered the abducted girl and nabbed the accused identified as Govind Das.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Das was living in Delhi since January 2020 and was working in a private factory, where victim was a frequent visitor.

"Due to some problem, the suspect went to his native village at district Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh in the month of May 2021. He called the victim to his native place by telling lies about his serious illness," the police said.

After this the victim left Delhi in June, this year without informing her family members. She alone reached Madhaya Pradesh, where she was forced by the suspect to get married to him. After marriage, the suspect used to keep the victim at various locations and regularly changed his mobile number to avoid getting caught.

"The minor girl and suspect have been now handed over to the local police for further proceedings," the police added.

--IANS

